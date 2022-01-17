GREAT BARRINGTON — Heather Barbieri, the director of emergency management at Fairview Hospital, has been chosen Citizen of the Year by the Great Barrington Rotary Club. She will be honored this month during the rotary’s weekly luncheon at Crissey Farm on Stockbridge Road.
Barbieri has worked at Fairview Hospital since 1994, and “consistently puts service above self in everything she does,” said Great Barrington Rotary Club President Stephanie Carlson. “She is a total professional who works tirelessly for our community, keeping us safe and healthy and she does it with a smile.”
Over the past 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, Barbieri has focused on the COVID-19 response for both the hospital and the community. She led the call for vaccination clinics at the W.E.B. DuBois Regional Middle School in Great Barrington. In one of their early sessions, Barbieri and her team vaccinated approximately 1,500 Berkshire County residents.