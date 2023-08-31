A downtown Great Barrington cafe closes. The owners say the labor market did them in

GREAT BARRINGTON — A Railroad Street cafe that surprised the town by first opening just one year into the pandemic has closed, citing “the challenging labor market.”

The owners of Twoflower Cafe and Bar, Rupert Jones and Sandy Mathews, posted their announcement Wednesday to Facebook, saying they had closed on Monday.

Jones and Mathews could not be reached to elaborate. They said in their post that “it is with mixed emotions” that they are closing, and “for the past two years we have enjoyed serving Great Barrington and getting to know all of you.”

So bold was the pandemic opening in the former Botanica cafe space in February 2021 that state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, dropped in for the ribbon-cutting. While the county had just been released from official lockdowns, the mood was still somber and cautious. Twoflower’s opening signaled a strong comeback.

But that was before the full economic fallout of the pandemic would be felt.

Facebook commenters on Jones and Mathews' post said the cafe, and the warmth of Rupert and Mathews, would be missed.

Their mention of the “labor market” was quickly interpreted by other commenters to mean staffing shortages caused by the scarcity of available housing and costs that can’t be borne by the bulk of those making local wages.

One town official who is promoting various policies to create affordable housing — and who works for a nonprofit that creates affordable housing — seized on the closing as yet another example of businesses that can’t stay open because workers can’t afford to live in town.

“Another establishment gone,” wrote Select Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis, who reposted Twoflower’s announcement on Facebook’s Great Barrington Community Board. “No housing. No workforce.”

More than 150 comments erupted, some flashing a longstanding antipathy among some residents towards the “New Yorkers” who vacation in town, own second homes or are recent transplants.

Others pointed to the expense of making payroll. Comments also spun out into criticizing existing affordable housing complexes for making apartments available to out-of-area residents — a policy driven by state government.

Twoflower’s announcement comes amid other shifts to the town's coffee shop landscape. Paul Joffe is leasing his former Flying Church Coffee cottage to new proprietor, “Carly's Angels.” Joffe said he wants to cut back on work and travel.

Will and Robin Curletti announced last week that they are selling Fuel Bistro coffee shop, which they've run for nearly two decades, to pursue other opportunities.