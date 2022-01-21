NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts will begin its annual Green Living Seminar Series on Wednesday. The series will take place on Wednesdays through April 20, presenting a series of lectures on the theme of “Greening the City.” The series is free and open to the public,
Mark Rabinsky, Green Communities Western Regional Coordinator for the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, will present “Clean Energy Solutions For Cities And Towns: Massachusetts Green Communities Program” at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26. Presentations will also be broadcast on Northern Berkshire Community Television Channel 1302. Community members can find the latest information about the schedule at mcla.edu/greenliving.