Green Theory in Lee produces about 4,500 pounds of marijuana each month, and neighbors say they can smell it. Here's how the owner hopes to stop that

LEE — In response to nearby neighbors' complaints about the smell from the Green Theory cannabis cultivation center, owner Harsh Patel is vowing to bring in specialists to evaluate the building's filtration system and recommend upgrades.
Since starting operations in October, Green Theory has become a supplier for 20 percent of the state’s 235 retail cannabis shops, Patel says, including local stores Canna Provisions in Lee, Hybrid in Pittsfield and Clear Sky in North Adams.
With about 15 employees, its center on Pleasant Street produces about 4,500 pounds of marijuana each month, 45 different strains, with the potential to increase future production.
But with the start of cultivation, the smell of growing cannabis periodically has been bothering some neighboring residents, and some have complained to Select Board Member Gordon Bailey, who lives nearby.
Bailey said he too has detected the cannabis smell now and then.
Patel told the Eagle during a visit to the center on Wednesday that he is seeking guidance on finding more effective carbon filters to eliminate more of the weed scent before it is carried out of the building through the exhaust system.
“Carbon filters are the gold standard for this,” he said.
But the filters for Green Theory need to be custom made to fit the building’s filtration system. The filters are changed frequently, Patel said, but he thinks the center needs a filter that catches more of the airborne materials.
There are about 24 carbon filters in use for the building. The odor is produced during the flowering stage of growth.
“People have different sensibilities to the smell of cannabis,” Patel said, adding that some people don’t find the smell offensive.
“But we want to make as many people happy with our presence as we can, so we going to address their concerns.”
He said he hopes to see results by June. But if that doesn’t work, he said, the center can employ less attractive options: electricity-powered air scrubbers in most of the spaces.
“We’re hoping the filtration system will do the trick,” Patel said.
The center is in an industrial zone, and it is designed to use natural sunlight for indoor growing. The sunlight flows through transparent south-facing walls, which Patel says is a unique approach for an indoor cannabis operation. Light bulbs are used to bolster sunlight during the winter, and during the summer light blocking curtains are used to mimic the grow cycle.
By using sunlight, the power usage is significantly reduced. Patel said the center uses about as much power as a four-bedroom house.
The building is designed to be extremely airtight, Patel said, and the exhaust ports are at the back of the building pointing away from the street.
“But we are still working to get all the pieces dialed in,” he added.
Lee Town Administrator Chris Brittain said the company has thus far been open and responsive to the town.
"They have been very good to work with," Brittain said via email. "They have been willing to meet with us when we have any issues or questions and have been following up with the town on their efforts to reduce the odors on Pleasant Street. We are optimistic that there will be a solution in place in the near future."
The town collects a 3 percent annual sales tax from Green Theory. An impact fee is also paid to the town, although that fee is variable, as it is based on the operation's effect on the safety and security of the town and its residents. Both payments are expected at the end of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, which is June 30.