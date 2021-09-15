NORTH ADAMS — Mount Williams Greenhouses, Inc., a florist in North Adams, has received $11,113 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Fund. The investment will be used to make energy efficiency improvements with the purchase and installation of six new high efficiency unit heaters in existing greenhouses. The company grows plants in a retail flower shop.
This project will realize $2,395 per year in savings and will replace 77,139 kilowatt hours (21 percent) per year, which is enough electricity to power seven homes. Mount Williams is one of six Massachusetts businesses who received funds from the USDA in the latest round of Rural Development funding to the state.