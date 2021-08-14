PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union’s board of directors recently voted unanimously to appoint Angelo Borsello Jr. as director emeritus, in recognition of his long and distinguished service to the credit union.
The designation recognizes board members who have been invited to stay on the board in a nonvoting, advisory capacity.
Borsello served on the board of directors for 39 years before joining the credit union’s supervisory committee in 2018. He recently retired from that committee.
Borsello holds a business degree from Husson University. He worked at General Dynamics in various positions from 1967 until his retirement in 2001. He lives in Dalton, and has two grown children and three grandchildren.
Greylock’s other director emeritus board members include Daniel Donovan, Richard DeFazio, the late Alfred Shogry, J. Paul Dube, Marilyn Sperling and Jean Doak.