PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union has awarded two rounds of scholarships totaling $14,500 to 24 college bound seniors.
Seventeen awards of $500 each were granted in Berkshire County and one in Columbia County, New York under the Credit Union’s annual “Community Enrichment” scholarship program. Five “Scholastic Achievement Awards” of $1,000 each were also awarded. These awards are available as a part of Greylock’s employee benefit package.
The Community Enrichment scholarship recipients include: Cameron Langsdale (BART Charter School), Caroline Cellana (Drury High School), Emma Thurston and Sharaya Keele (Hoosac Valley High School), Asa Stone (Lee High School), Carolyn Cass and Natalie Vizcardo (Lenox Memorial High School), and Stephen Pereault and Alaina Vigiard (McCann Technical School).
Also receiving scholarships were: Isabelle Bizalion (Mt. Everett School), Victoria Melkonyan and Matt Sorrell (Mt. Greylock Regional High School), Sasha Grosz and Briana Palmieri (Pittsfield High School), Calie Champoux and Leeh Choon (Taconic High School), Nick Astore and Benjamin Klose (Wahconah Regional High School); and Jennae McCalla (Hudson, N.Y.).
The Scholastic Achievement Award recipients are Owen Brady (BART Charter School), Adam Garrett (Carthage, N.Y., Central), Aiden Astorino (Hoosac Valley High School), and Kamila Forfa and Nickolas Huertas (Monument Mountain Regional High School).