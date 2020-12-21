PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union has donated $20,000 to The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield for its emergency food-delivery program in Berkshire County.
The gift is in response to a growing need throughout the country and in Berkshire County.
According to Feeding America, the national network of food banks, Berkshire County is expected to see a 52 percent rise in food insecurity compared with pre-COVID-19 levels.
The money will help support The Food Bank’s eight Brown Bag: Food for Elders sites in the Berkshires, and its mobile food bank sites in Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington and North Adams, all in collaboration with the organization’s local partners.
The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been feeding those in need since 1982.