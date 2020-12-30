PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union recently gave each of six unsuspecting Berkshire County nonprofit organizations $10,000 to recognize the level of need during the holiday season and the added hardships that have been created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those organizations were the Elizabeth Freeman Center; Louison House; Construct Inc.; the Brien Center for Mental Health and Substance Abuse; the Berkshire Immigrant Center; and the Berkshire County branch of the NAACP.
These gifts were beyond Greylock’s formal community support program and are on top of any other grants or project funding that Greylock has granted throughout the year.