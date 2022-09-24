Greylock Federal Credit Union appoints Amit Behal as senior VP, chief information officer

PITTSFIELD — Following an extensive search, Greylock Federal Credit Union has hired Amit Behal as its new senior vice president/chief information officer.
“Amit’s expertise in digital transformation will be a great benefit to Greylock and our members,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Risk Officer Jeff Gerard. “He will direct our technology team with a focus on cyber security, data and analytics to enhance our members’ experience. We are very fortunate to have a professional of his caliber on our leadership team.”
Behal holds a master’s degree in computer applications from Devi Ahilva University in India. Prior to joining Greylock, he managed global cloud operations for Granicus, and spent eight years at American Express delivering on their digital transformation efforts.