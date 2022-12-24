Greylock Federal Credit Union President/CEO John Bissell elected to board of the African-American Credit Union Coalition

PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union President/CEO John L. Bissell has been elected to a three-year term on the national board of directors of the African-American Credit Union Coalition.
The AACUC was created to increase the strength of the global credit union community and recognizes the differences and distinctions of each individual, group, or organization that are represented in society and within the credit union movement.
Bissell was one of three members elected from a pool of esteemed nominees from across the credit union industry.
“I am passionately committed to achieving true financial inclusion,” Bissell said in a news release. “My commitment with Greylock is to overcome the impact of historic redlining practices in local communities, expose and eliminate bias within credit scoring and lending, and raise up professional leadership voices from underserved communities.”