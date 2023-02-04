Greylock Federal Credit Union names Christopher May vice president, consumer lending

PITTSFIELD — Christopher May has been named vice president, consumer lending at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
“Chris brings years of experience in direct and indirect lending in the credit union space,” said Jodi Rathbun Briggs, Greylock's senior vice president, chief lending officer. “Adding a talented leader like Chris to our lending team will help Greylock continue to offer the best products and services to our communities.”
In this role, May oversees all consumer lending activities including vehicle, personal and credit card lending and reports to Rathbun-Briggs. He resides in Suffield, Conn. with his wife and daughter.