Greylock Federal Credit Union names Rachel Melendez Maber VP of DEI, culture and brand

PITTSFIELD — Following a nationwide search, Greylock Federal Credit Union has selected Rachel Melendez Mabee of Pittsfield as its first vice president of DEI, culture and brand.
In this new role, Melendez Mabee will play a critical role in leading the overall strategy as the credit union deepens its DEI journey. She will be the driving force behind their IDEA (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Accessibility) principles, ensuring that every Greylock employee values the power of diversity, community and the importance of fostering belonging, support and trust.
Melendez Mabee comes to Greylock from PGA of America, where she led that organization's DEI efforts.
She is a graduate of the University of Georgia and the Berkshire Leadership Program. She was recognized by 1Berkshire on its 40 under 40 list in 2019. She has been highlighted in publications like Black Enterprise, Essence, Latin Business Today and on the Golf Channel.
She serves on the board of trustees for the Berkshire Museum and the board of the Berkshire United Way, where she leads the DEI committees for both organizations. She also serves on the board of the Elizabeth Freeman Center and the national board for the Women in Golf Foundation.