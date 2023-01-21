Greylock Federal Credit Union promotes Jennifer Connor-Shumsky, Mark Kaley

PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union has promoted Jennifer Connor-Shumsky to assistant vice president, community support and events; and Mark Kaley to vice president, contact center.
Connor-Shumsky is now responsible for sponsorships and community support and manages Greylock’s Quality Time Club, high school scholarship program and the new mentorship program. She joined Greylock almost five years ago, bringing 27 years of expertise as a development professional with Community Health Programs and the Berkshire United Way.
She serves on the steering committee of the 1Berkshire Youth Leadership Program, and is an active volunteer with PEO Chapter L of Pittsfield and Salvation Army of Hudson, and has a long history with Berkshire County UCP. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and lives in Great Barrington.
Kaley joined Greylock in 2008 as the manager of the contact center. He now oversees a team of 12 employees who handle every incoming call to Greylock as well as provide internal and external support for online banking inquiries. He coaches his children’s sports teams and is a high school basketball and soccer official in Berkshire County. A Dalton resident, Kaley serves on the Robert “Boog” Powell Memorial Fund committee and is a member of Wahconah Country Club
Connor-Shumsky and Kaley also work on Greylock’s employee United Way campaigns and organize workplace events and fundraisers with Ann Palmer.