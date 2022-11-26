Greylock Federal Credit Union promotes Jennifer O’Neil to vice president, market manager

PITTSFIELD — Jennifer O’Neil has been promoted to vice president, market manager at Greylock Federal Credit Union.
In this position, she will oversee a number of Greylock branches in the southern Berkshires and in Columbia County in New York.
O’Neil joined Greylock in 2003 as a member services representative, and most recently served as the manager of Greylock’s branch in Lee. She attended Salve Regina University and currently volunteers as the vice president of the Lee Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.