<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Greylock Federal Credit Union promotes Jennifer O’Neil to vice president, market manager

Jennifer O'Neil Photo

Jennifer O'Neil 

PITTSFIELD — Jennifer O’Neil has been promoted to vice president, market manager at Greylock Federal Credit Union.

In this position, she will oversee a number of Greylock branches in the southern Berkshires and in Columbia County in New York.

O’Neil joined Greylock in 2003 as a member services representative, and most recently served as the manager of Greylock’s branch in Lee. She attended Salve Regina University and currently volunteers as the vice president of the Lee Chamber of Commerce’s board of directors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all