PITTSFIELD — Lori Goodell, Jay Marion, Julie Dieterich, Mary Benjamin, Nicole Sage and Hailey Lareau all have been promoted at Greylock Insurance Agency, according to agency president Michael Stoddard. Greylock Insurance is a subsidiary of Greylock Federal Credit Union.
Goodell has been promoted to senior vice president/agency manager; Marion to vice president/senior commercial lines and business development manager; and Dieterich to assistant vice president/personal lines sales manager.
Benjamin, who came to Greylock when the insurance agency acquired the Roger Butler Insurance Agency in Westfield, now is the office manager for Greylock’s Westfield office. Sage and Lareau have been promoted to assistant trainers, positions that they will hold along with their current duties as account managers.