PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union is relocating its branch in the Stop & Shop Plaza on Merrill Road in Pittsfield to a space it is remodeling at its offices in the Allendale Shopping Center on Cheshire Road.
The new Allendale branch is less than a half-mile from its current location in Pittsfield’s Coltsville neighborhood.
The move is expected to take place this spring.
The new branch is being built within the existing space that houses credit union operations and a Greylock Insurance Agency office. Greylock’s President and CEO John Bissell said there is ample space within the existing Allendale footprint to build a greatly improved branch with a state-of-the-art interactive ATM and more space to serve the members.