PITTSFIELD — Following an extensive search, Greylock Federal Credit Union has hired Robert Sims as senior vice president of retail services.
Sims brings extensive strategic experience in branch and call center optimization, product development and management, bank at work programs, marketing, business development and improving service and reach to underserved communities.
Sims has 33 years of financial services experience. Most recently, he served with Hancock Whitney, a bank headquartered in Alabama, where he focused on improving service to underserved communities within their branch footprint. He is a graduate of The University of Memphis with a bachelor’s of science degree in business administration, finance. Sims will be relocating his family to the Berkshires following the end of the school year in Alabama. He and his wife have 10 children.