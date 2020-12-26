PITTSFIELD — Rebecca Beron has been promoted to branch manager of Greylock Federal Credit Union’s branch on Merrill Road in Pittsfield. In this role, she will oversee daily operations and support the team in meeting member needs.
Beron joined Greylock in 2008, as a teller in the Lee branch. She held positions of increasing responsibility that led to her becoming assistant branch manager at the Merrill Road branch under recently retired branch manager Mary Rinaldi. Beron resides in Pittsfield with her husband, Harry.
She serves on the Junior League of Berkshire County, and is the immediate past president and current membership chair.