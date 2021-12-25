PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union has promoted Donna Collins to assistant vice president of employee training and development and James Garrett to assistant vice president of human resources.
Collins joined Greylock in 2013, when she became the organization’s inaugural director of employee training and development. She previously held similar training and human resources positions with area banks.
The Lenox resident holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and a Credit Union Development Educator certification from the Credit Union National Association. Collins is a previous board member of Berkshire Business and Professional Women.
Garrett came to Greylock in fall 2020, as manager of human resources. In his new role, he will oversee the growth of Greylock’s evolving Human Resources Department.
He served 12 years in the U.S. Army and 15 years as a civilian employee for the Department of the Army. Garrett holds a Master of Science degree in organizational leadership from Norwich University, and a certification as a senior professional in human resources from the Human Resources Certification Institute.