PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union will be bringing financial literacy education to 14,440 students in Western Massachusetts and Columbia County in New York by providing them with free access to Banzai, an online program and content library that allows users to practice real world financial education from either home or classroom. All Greylock members will also have free access to Banzai.
All students in Berkshire County, Westfield, Southwick, Granville, Montgomery and Russell and in Columbia County in New York can participate for free. These resources can be accessed at https://greylock.teachbanzai.com/.
Greylock FCU has worked with Banzai since 2010 to build financial literacy in the community, the company’s resources are used by over 75,000 teachers across the U.S.