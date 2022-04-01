PITTSFIELD — Greylock Federal Credit Union reported $12.7 million in net income in 2021, a historic high, Chief Financial Officer Michael Stoddard said recently at the credit union’s annual meeting.
Total assets increased by $136 million to more than $1.5 billion in 2021. Loans decreased by two percent, but deposits increased by 12 percent, and the credit union’s regulatory capital rose to 10.12 percent. Loan losses dropped to a 27-year low.
The results were confirmed by Greylock’s Supervisory Committee through a report by James T. McGough, from the independent audit firm Wolf & Co.
“Greylock’s rock solid balance sheet, strong capital and solid earnings stream have positioned the credit union to meet our Members’ financial needs and support our community today and for generations to come,” Stoddard said.
Other highlights in 2021 included Greylock opening a new branch in Greenport/Hudson, N.Y. in February, and its merger with The Credit Union of the Berkshires during the last quarter of the year. The Roger Butler Insurance Agency was also integrated into the Greylock Insurance Agency in 2021.