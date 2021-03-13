PITTSFIELD — Guin Griswold and Lee Rudin have joined the management team at Molari, according to president and CEO Gail Molari.
Griswold, who rejoined the company in 2020, brings over two decades of experience in staffing, sales and management. As client service manager, she will spearhead initiatives to serve the evolving needs of businesses in the county.
Rudin, director of health care services, has worked at Molari for nearly two decades. Her background as a registered nurse with a focus on providing services to seniors that enable them to stay in their homes will bring opportunities for the company to continue to expand its private in-home services to seniors, as well as provide direction to Molari HealthCare in-house and field staff.
Rudin received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Massachusetts, after receiving an associate degree in nursing from Hudson Valley Community College.