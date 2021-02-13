GREAT BARRINGTON — Mark Gross, of Richmond, has been named to the Berkshire South Regional Community Center’s board of trustees. He has been a full-time Richmond resident since 2015, and has lived in the town part time since 1986.
Gross, a former city court judge in Mount Vernon, N.Y., joined Berkshire South shortly after his retirement in May 2015, and has served on the community center’s finance committee.
Gross is a graduate of Bard College and New York Law School. He was employed by the law departments of both New York City and Mount Vernon from 1972 to 1975, before starting his own law firm.
Gross was appointed to fill a vacancy on the Mount Vernon City Court in February 2006, then was elected to a full term as a city court judge that November. He served in that position until his retirement.
Gross has been a member of Richmond’s municipal building committee since 2017.