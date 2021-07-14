PITTSFIELD — The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America has awarded grants totaling $126,000 to 12 local nonprofit organizations in support of programs focused primarily on financial literacy/stability and workforce development for low-income Berkshire County residents.
This year’s recipients include: 18 Degrees for its EMPath Program; Berkshire Film & Media for Kemble Street Studios; Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity for its Build & Restore and Volunteers in Tax Assistance program; Community Recreation Association in Dalton for its remote learning, Kids’ Club, and tutoring programs; Elizabeth Freeman Center for its money school program; and Hillcrest Dental Care for its low-income dental care pool.
The other recipients are: Massachusetts Audubon Society for the Berkshire Environmental Literacy Program; Miss Hall’s School for the Money Matters Financial Literacy Workshop’ NAMI of Berkshire County for education programming; Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for development services for nonprofits; Roots Rising for its youth crew and market crew programs; and Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires for its social determinants of health program.