PITTSFIELD — The Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s Pittsfield office is asking local nonprofits to request 2021 grants in a two-minute video. The submission deadline is Jan. 29.
Programs deemed finalists by Guardian's Community Involvement Committee will be asked to complete a written application.
Guardian’s Pittsfield office has been awarding nonprofit grants for decades, with the range typically of $5,000 to $12,000 in recent years. The grants support programs that benefit Berkshire County residents, especially those in Pittsfield.
Guardian is particularly interested in supporting financial literacy/empowerment, workforce development, health and wellness, environmental conservancy, and diversity and inclusion.
Each two-minute video should communicate the program’s goal, who it will benefit, how many people it will benefit and the program’s geographic reach.
Information: Bernie Klem, Community Involvement Committee chair, Bernard_Klem@glic.com, 413-684-3286.