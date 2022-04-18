PITTSFIELD — Haddad Subaru and Subaru of America recently donated $14,000 to the Berkshire Humane Society, which was a local beneficiary in the 2021 Subaru Share The Love Event.
During the event, which ran from Nov. 18 to Jan. 3, Subaru donated $250 from every new Subaru purchased or leased to each customer’s choice of charity. For the sixth straight year there was no cap on the total donation from Subaru of America to its Share the Love event charitable partners.
Subaru of America selected four national charities as beneficiaries for the 2021 event, but Subaru retailers could choose one local charity and Haddad Subaru chose the Berkshire Humane Society as one of its hometown charities.
Haddad Auto Group President George Haddad, Haddad Subaru General Manager Chris Kramek and representative of Subaru of New England presented the $14,000 check to John Perreault, the executive director of the Berkshire Humane Society.