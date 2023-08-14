Haddad Hyundai to pay adoption fees for remaining animals at Sonsini Shelter

PITTSFIELD — Haddad Hyundai has announced that it will pay all adoption fees for the remaining animals at the Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, which is closing at the end of August.

In a news release, the auto dealership said Friday that it also plans to follow up with the adoptive parents of some of the shelter's remaining dogs in case possible training is required so they do not have to be surrendered to another shelter.

As of Aug. 2, only seven dogs and 12 cats remained at the shelter, which was founded by a group of volunteers in 2005. The facility on Crane Avenue, a no-kill shelter, served as the city's municipal shelter until 2018.

"We want to make sure these animals find their forever homes," said Haddad Auto Group spokeswoman Beth Maturevich, who has adopted three rescue pets herself. “This isn’t about rushing them off before the closing. We care that there may be a couple of dogs who are young and need a little extra love and work. So, we will be discussing some possible training to assure that they do not end up being surrendered to another shelter.

"It truly warms our hearts to be a part of this and to take some of the burden off the shelter itself while it decides on its next moves," she said.

Haddad Hyundai is one of several affiliates of Pittsfield-based Haddad Auto Group, which operates three dealerships in the Berkshires and one in St. Albans, Vt.