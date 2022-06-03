Haflinger Haus, listed for sale four years ago, finds its new owner in Adams

ADAMS — A landmark restaurant in Adams center changed hands this week.

After a decade of providing guests with tastes of Austrian cuisine – and images of a horse breed they may not have heard of – Don Sommer sold the Haflinger House, at 17 Commercial St., to a buyer that holds other properties on downtown streets.

The property sold Wednesday for $375,000 to 97 Commercial Street LLC. The registered agent for the buyer is Kenneth Dedominici, according to records with the secretary of state’s office. The same buyer is associated with properties at 69 Park St., 72 and 82 Commercial St. and 97 Commercial St. in Adams, according to property records.

A message left Friday with Dedominici seeking comment on the Haflinger Haus purchase was not immediately returned.

In a 2018 interview, Sommer said he had decided to sell the property – or at least test the waters.

"If we can sell it, fine. If not, we'll continue to run it," Sommer told The Eagle. The latter proved to be the case for another four years.

Sommer could not be reached Friday for comment.

The former mansion – erected by the Noble family around 1910 in the Greek Revival-style, with towering white columns – has served as a private home, an inn and nursing home.

Sommers bought it in 2011 when it faced foreclosure. "It was a spur-of-the-moment decision to buy it," he said in another earlier interview. "I saw the banker and asked 'How much do you want?' We closed on it in 20 days. My wife almost left me when I told her.”

He named Haflinger Haus for a breed of Austrian horses that the family has raised.

During the pandemic, the Haflinger Haus used outdoor seating to remain open. It was able to offer seating as well in a beer garden area.

The property was initially listed, in 2018, at $445,000. Sommer said in an earlier interview that he paid $110,000 for the property, then invested more than $200,000 in furnishings and a new heating system before opening it in 2011.

This story will be updated.