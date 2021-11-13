PITTSFIELD — Dr. Fadi Halabi, a board-certified and fellowship-trained psychiatrist who specializes in child and adolescent psychology, has been appointed to the medical staff at Berkshire Medical Center.
Halabi joins the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health.
Halabi received his medical degree from American University of Beirut in Lebanon and completed his residency in general psychiatry at Washington University/Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis.
He is board-certified in general psychiatry, and fellowship-trained in child and adolescent psychiatry from Washington University/St. Louis Children’s Hospital.