Haley, Segala join wealth management team

PITTSFIELD — John Haley and Anthony Segala have joined Berkshire Bank’s wealth management team. Haley has been named senior vice president, client experience and business administration, while Segala has been appointed vice president, relationship manager.
Haley will be responsible for driving innovation in supporting the business process and technology to enhance the overall client experience. Prior to joining Berkshire Bank, Haley served as head of client administration for Wells Fargo Asset Management. For 15 years prior, he contributed to the growth of Cambridge Trust Company’s wealth management division. He managed operations, tax and technology enhancement as director of wealth services for Cambridge Bancorp, parent of Cambridge Trust Company.
Haley is a graduate of Providence College where he earned a bachelor of business administration degree. He also holds an MBA from Suffolk University.
Segala has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and has worked for leading financial firms including Putnam Investments, Pioneer Investments and Fidelity.