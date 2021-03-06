PITTSFIELD — Christian Douglas Goodwillie, Katherine Hand and Reggie Wilson recently were appointed to the board of directors at Hancock Shaker Village.
Goodwillie is the director and curator of special collections and archives and lecturer in the History Department at Hamilton College. He is a renowned Early American historian, with an emphasis on the Shakers and other intentional communities, and has written 11 books, including “Hancock Shaker Village: A Guidebook and History.”
Hand and her husband, Matt Brogan, are the founders and co-owners of the Berkshire Cider Project in North Adams. She works part time as part of the corporate sustainability team at HP Inc., with a focus on environmental social governance strategy, communications and investor relations.
Wilson is the founder and leader of the Reggie Wilson/Fist and Heel Performance Group, which is dedicated to researching, developing and presenting new work that investigates the intersections of culture and movement practices. In 2019, Wilson developed a new work, “Power,” based on the history of Black Shakers that grew out of residencies at Jacob’s Pillow and Hancock Shaker Village.