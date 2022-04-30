Handelsman appointed managing director at Shakespeare & Co.

LENOX — Amy Handelsman has been named managing director of Shakespeare & Company, effective May 1.
In this position, Handelsman will be responsible for championing Shakespeare & Company’s artistic vision through the development of new and expanded income streams, expansion and cultivation of the company’s board of trustees; supervision of administrative, marketing, and fundraising efforts, and ongoing engagement with various constituents in the Berkshire County community.
She comes to the company with more than two decades of diverse experience in theater, dance, film, and television, particularly in the areas of nonprofit management, business development, and strategic planning.
Handelsman most recently served as managing director of GALLIM, a movement production company based in Brooklyn, N.Y., which has staged productions at Lincoln Center’s Hearst Plaza, New York City Ballet, the Martha Graham Dance Company, Ailey II Dance Company, and other venues. She has worked locally with Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival and the Batsheva Dance Company’s 2018 Summer Tour.
Handelsman has held a number of teaching positions at the university and secondary school level. She holds a master of fine arts degree in creative writing and literature from SUNY Stony Brook, and graduated cum laude from Harvard University with a bachelor of arts degree in fine arts.