BENNINGTON, Vt. — Tommy Harmon has joined the board of directors of the Southwestern Vermont Health Care Foundation. He is the immediate past chair of SVHC’s board of trustees.
Harmon, a resident of Manchester, Vt., has served on the board for 13 years, including five as chair. He retired as president and CEO of Sonnax Industries in Bellows Falls, Vt., a firm that provides components for rebuilding automatic transmissions for the worldwide market.
He acquired the company in 2005 and sold it to its employees in 2011.
Harmon, who also has served on the Vermont Business Roundtable’s board of trustees, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.