PITTSFIELD — Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will speak when Berkshire Business and Professional Women holds its monthly meeting March 7. The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., via Zoom.
RSVP is required by noon March 7. Zoom details will be presented to all who RSVP.
Harrington will present her “Blueprint for Safety and Justice,” which outlines the district attorney’s vision for Berkshire County’s justice system. A question-and-answer session will take place after the presentation.
Information: Berkshirebpw.org.