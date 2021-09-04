GREAT BARRINGTON — Allen Harris, the founder and CEO of Berkshire Money Management, has been elected to serve a three-year term on the Community Development Corp. of South Berkshire’s board of directors.
The Berkshire County native, who lives in Dalton, has been involved in professional investment management for 20 years. Berkshire Money Management, which is located in Dalton, is opening its first satellite office, at Castle and Main streets in Great Barrington.
Harris will serve on the agency’s economic development and marketing/fundraising subcommittees.