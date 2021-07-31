BENNINGTON, Vt. — Doctors Norr Hashem and Shellie Burdick, both family medicine physicians, have joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s Pownal campus and Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Physicians.
Hashem completed his undergraduate studies at Rutgers University, his medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and his residency in family medicine at St. Joseph Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
Most recently, he worked as a physician at Alexander Valley Healthcare, a federally qualified health center, and as medical director for the Cloverdale Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility, both in Cloverdale, Calif.
He is board certified by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.
Burdick completed her undergraduate studies at Houghton College in New York, her medical degree at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine and her residency in family medicine at St. Joseph in Pennsylvania.
She most recently worked as the chief medical officer for Alexander Valley Healthcare and as medical director for the Cloverdale Healthcare Center. She is board certified by the American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians.