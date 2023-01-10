Gov. Healey's pick to run the state's economic development office has Berkshire County ties

BOSTON — Gov. Maura Healey's choice to lead the state's Executive Office of Economic Development has a Berkshire County connection.
Yvonne Hao, the co-founder, partner and board director of the Boston-based investment firm Cove Hill Partners, is both a graduate of Williams College and a former member of the college's board of trustees.
According to her LinkedIn page, Hao graduated from Williams in 1995 with a bachelor's degree in economics and Asian studies. She served on the college's board for 12 years, from 2005 to 2017. She earned a master's degree from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom in 1997.
Hao has also been an operating partner at Pillar Ventures, and served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for PillPack, an online pharmacy that Amazon purchased in 2018. She has also worked at Bain Capital and McKinsey & Company.
"Massachusetts is a national leader in the innovation economy, and the next Secretary of Economic Development has an opportunity to not only maintain that leadership role, but also grow our economic competitiveness," said Hao, according to nbcboston.com.