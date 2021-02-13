BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care has hired Brian C. Lent to direct the organization’s project to repurpose the former Southern Vermont College campus.
Southern Vermont College, located on a 371-acre former estate, closed in May 2019. Southwest Vermont Health Care was awarded the former college campus through a bankruptcy auction in December. The health care agency’s board of directors is developing a long-range plan to maximize the use of that property.
Lent has 34 years of management experience, most recently as vice president and general manager of Dailey Precast LLC/Peckham Industries in Shaftsbury, Vt.