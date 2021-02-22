BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Grateful Bennington Fund, an initiative two community members established at the beginning of February to raise $500,000 in support of Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s renovation of the former Southern Vermont College campus by Feb. 28, is almost halfway toward its goal.
The fundraiser had collected $216,009 and pledges from more than 150 donors as of Feb. 19. The gifts have ranged from $5 to $25,000. The average donation has been $250.
Donations will be accepted online, by mail at SVHC Foundation, 100 Hospital Drive, Bennington, Vt., 05201, and by phone at 802-447-5017 until Feb. 28. Information: tinyurl.com/ybx7jra7