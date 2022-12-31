Health care agency honors employees for service
Southwestern Vermont Health Care recently honored five employees with 2022 Putnam Awards in recognition of their service this year.
A Putnam Award is presented annually for each of the organization’s five core values: quality, empathy, safety, teamwork, and stewardship. The employees who received the awards are noted standard bearers and role models within the organization.
This year’s winners include:
• Quality: Rebecca Hewson-Steller, nurse navigator, cancer center.
• Empathy: Misty Arnold, nurse, med/surg.
• Stewardship: Dennis Vosburgh, engineering technician.
• Teamwork: Gabrielle Loomis, occupational therapist.
• Safety: Donna Barron, infection preventionist.