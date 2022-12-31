Putnam Award winners

Southwestern Vermont Health Care's 2022 Putnam Award honorees, from left to right: Donna Barron; Gabrielle Loomis; Misty Arnold; Rebecca Hewson-Steller; and Dennis Vosburgh.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SOUTHWESTERN VERMONT HEAlTH CARE

Health care agency honors employees for service

Southwestern Vermont Health Care recently honored five employees with 2022 Putnam Awards in recognition of their service this year.

A Putnam Award is presented annually for each of the organization’s five core values: quality, empathy, safety, teamwork, and stewardship. The employees who received the awards are noted standard bearers and role models within the organization.

This year’s winners include:

• Quality: Rebecca Hewson-Steller, nurse navigator, cancer center.

• Empathy: Misty Arnold, nurse, med/surg.

• Stewardship: Dennis Vosburgh, engineering technician.

• Teamwork: Gabrielle Loomis, occupational therapist.

• Safety: Donna Barron, infection preventionist.