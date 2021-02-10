BENNINGTON, Vt. — Southwestern Vermont Health Care has launched “Medical Weekly with Trey Dobson, MD,” a new weekly interactive video presentation that will air at 2 p.m. Wednesdays.
The show is being produced in cooperation with Catamount Access Television. Dobson is Southwestern Vermont Medical Center’s chief medical officer.
"Medical Weekly" will be available to view on area public access television stations, and on the health system’s and CAT-TV’s Facebook pages. Those viewing on Facebook will be able to contribute questions through the chat function.
To contribute questions in advance of each week’s show, e-mail wellness@svhealthcare.org or post to Facebook with #SVMCMedicalWeekly.