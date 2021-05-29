BENNINGTON, Vt. — Attorney Jason Morrissey has been named legal counsel of Southwestern Vermont Health Care. He replaces the late Tom Jacobs, who had served as general legal counsel until his death in 2020.
In addition to representing SVHC, Morrissey will continue to operate his private legal practice in Bennington.
Morrissey holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Notre Dame and his juris doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law.
Morrissey, a former member of the Bennington Select Board, has owned his own law practice in Bennington since 2008.