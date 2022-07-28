Health New England offering discounted meal delivery service

Health New England has formed a partnership with Mom’s Meals to provide home-delivered, ready-to-heat meals to all plan members on a self-pay basis with no shipping fees included.
The nonprofit already works with Mom’s Meals to provide the refrigerated meals at no cost for its eligible Medicare Advantage plan members who are being discharged from an inpatient hospital or skilled nursing facility stay.
Mom’s Meals is the leading provider of home-delivered meals nationwide.
Information: momsmeals.com/healthnewengland, 877-347-3438.