BENNINGTON, Vt. — In response to decreased demand for COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center will reduce its vaccination hours starting Monday.
The center will be open for vaccinations from 8 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday through March. Vaccines will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday at the center's ExpressCare/Respiratory Evaluation Center at 120 Hospital Drive in Bennington.
Both locations are open to all who are eligible.
At present, everyone 5 and older is eligible for vaccination. People 12 and older are eligible for a booster. Everyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by parent or guardian.
The services are free, with no cost to patients. Insurance companies can be billed for testing. No appointment is needed.
Information: tinyurl.com/mvrmyjfa.