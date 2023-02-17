Ah, Valentine’s Day, a time of love and romance, a time of roses and champagne. And the perfect time to fall in love with a new career or to fall in love with your job all over again.
Berkshire County, like other regions across the state and country, is experiencing a supply and demand challenge. Employers have countless job opportunities due to a growing shortage of job-ready workers. So, it’s the perfect time to find a career that you love!
For those who are unemployed or wanting a career change, the MassHire Berkshire Career Center can assist, and connect you to the thousands of available opportunities in the Berkshires! There are dozens of job fairs, workshops, and seminars to help you explore your strengths, gain self-confidence, and land that great new job.
There are also opportunities to learn new skills and connect to education and training programs to help get you on your way. Reach out at MassHireBerkshireCC.com today so we can start you on a pathway to success.
We spend one third of our lives at work. According to a Gallup poll, 85 percent of workers worldwide are unhappy with their jobs. This dissatisfaction takes a toll on our physical health, our productivity, and our relationships. But it doesn’t have to be that way!
You remember the early days, when the position was fresh and new; when you woke up in the morning excited to go to work and dreaming about all the fun challenges the day could bring.
Chances are, those seem like distant memories now. The infatuation stage has worn off, and you've settled into your responsibilities and duties. Comfort is great, but don’t you miss the passion?
Here’s how to find your passion:
Rekindle the flame: What do couples do when the honeymoon stage is over? They rekindle the flame. And that's exactly what you can do with your job: Bring back the element of surprise — infuse a little mystery and intrigue back into your work.
Maybe that means mixing things up and doing your tasks in the opposite order than you normally do them. Maybe it means hanging inspirational sayings in your cubicle that make you feel driven and motivated. It could even mean dressing differently. Whatever rekindling the flame means to you, make it happen! The sparks will be flying again in no time.
Keep things fresh: Monotony isn’t good for any relationship, including the one you’ve built with your career. Avoid falling into the boredom trap by introducing new activities into your role.
This might mean staying on top of your own development by attending courses related to your career growth, or it could include taking on a new responsibility like spearheading an interesting initiative in your department. You could even keep things fresh at work through your relationships with colleagues; consider grabbing coffee with a new hire, or exploring mentorship opportunities within your organization. Learning is the ultimate aphrodisiac for the brain.
Have an attitude of gratitude: There’s a saying: “Change the way you look at things and the things you look at will change.” This universal truth applies to every area of our lives, from our personal relationships to our jobs.
Find reasons to be grateful for your job, and you might enjoy it more. What’s good about your job? What do you enjoy? If that doesn’t work, try having an attitude of gratitude for the paycheck you receive that enables you to have a roof over your head and food on the table.
Focus on the silver lining: It can be easy to fall into a pattern of negative thinking. Celebrate wins instead of only dwelling on what could be improved. Take time to think about the best parts about your job. Every Friday, make a list of three good things that happened at work that week. Save these lists and revisit whenever you need a boost.
Take care of yourself: Sometimes our attitude about work is not caused by the job, but by overall poor health — and that can make everything seem bleak and hopeless, not just work.
When you’re getting enough sleep, exercising regularly, and eating a healthy diet, your energy level will go up and your attitude will improve. This could be all it takes to fall in love with your job again or find a job you love!
All relationships take work. The honeymoon stage can only last so long. And when it ends, staying happy and passionate requires a little bit of effort. This is just as true for your relationship with your job as it is for your relationship with your significant other.
This February is the perfect time to start revisiting those old feelings and rekindling your joy. Take some time to think about the tips above, free your mind, learn new skills, and get started on the mission on how to find a job you love or fall in love with your current job!