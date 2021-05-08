PITTSFIELD — Melissa Helm recently was named board president of the Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention, replacing Lee Watroba, who announced this year that she was stepping down from that position, after three years of service.
Helm is an existing coalition board member who, since 2019, has served as chairperson for the Berkshire County Walk to Fight Suicide. Outside the coalition, Helm serves as the engagement manager at the Kripalu Center for Yoga and Health in Stockbridge, where she brings stress-resilience programming to individuals and institutions in our local community and across the country.