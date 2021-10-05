PITTSFIELD — Karen Heston has joined Berkshire Bank Wealth Management as vice president, portfolio manager, according to the bank’s holding company. She has over 25 years of experience in investment management and providing financial advisement and guidance to clients.
Prior to joining Berkshire, Heston served as a senior financial advisor for Martha’s Vineyard Investment Advisors, LLC. In that role she advised individual clients and non-profit organizations with respect to investment policy and asset allocation, portfolio risk management, and retirement planning strategies. She also served for over two decades as managing partner of Sage Capital Management LLC.
Heston is a graduate of Middlebury College and holds an MBA from the New York University Stern School of Business. She is also a CFP professional and works with advisory clients in a fiduciary capacity.