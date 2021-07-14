The Massachusetts High Technology Council will hold an online Black representation and equity initiative webinar, “Reaching and Attracting Diverse Candidates”, at noon on July 20. The event will feature a presentation and moderated discussion led by Belinda Gaye Hyde from Waters Corporation.
Discussion will focus on the talent journey and how all components of the talent system, from strategic employee planning and talent recruitment and acquisition to succession planning, learning and development, and performance management, must operate in tandem in order to translate an organization’s DEO vision into reality. Attendance is free, but pre-registration is required. Information: mhtc.org.