PITTSFIELD — The owners of the Beacon Cinema are giving the six-screen theater complex on North Street a high-tech makeover.
Michigan-based Phoenix Theatres is in Pittsfield this week installing a new sound system, a new screen and new 3-D high frame rate servers. The additions will allow the cinema to show James Cameron’s upcoming film, “Avatar: The Way of the Water” in the manner “it should be shown,” according to the company’s owner, Cory Jacobson.
The new Avatar movie doesn’t arrive at the Beacon until Dec. 15 when a pre-screening is scheduled to take place — the national release date is currently scheduled for Dec. 16. The film is expected to have a long run in Pittsfield, Jacobson said. But all of these new gadgets that are being installed now will remain at the Beacon long after the movie is gone.
“It will be a permanent installation here,” Jacobson said. “It’s just the wave of the future and something that I think we need to be prepared for.”
Phoenix Theatres, which also owns cinema complexes in Iowa and Michigan, is installing the new technology at all of its properties, Jacobson said. The company’s bigger cinema complexes are each getting two of the new high-tech silver screens while the smaller sites, including Pittsfield, are getting one.
The Beacon will be the only theater in western Massachusetts presenting a high frame rate version of the new Avatar film, and one of the few theaters in the country to do so, Jacobson said. The Beacon’s new screen is located in the complex’s third theater, which has a seating capacity of 172 patrons.
The new screen allows “Avatar: The Way of the Water” to be presented at 48 frames per second instead of the standard 24 frames per second, Jacobson said. The current frames per second standard dates back to when sound first appeared in films in the late 1920s.
One of the first moviemakers to experiment with expanding the frames per second standard in films was late Berkshire County special effects pioneer Douglas Trumbull, who began working on it in the 1970s, Jacobson said. The standard used for the new Avatar film was developed by Cameron.
“It enhances the clarity of the film,” Jacobson said, referring to films that are shown at 48 frames per second. “And the 3-D is really like nothing we’ve ever experienced before.”
The new high frame rate process sharpens the film’s special effects sequences. It brings a process known as RealD 3-D to the Beacon for the first time.
“The brightness is there, the clarity is there, I think the intensity of the 3-D is there,” Jacobson said. “Between that and what is being done with the sound system you’re really having an immersive experience that we really haven’t experienced before.”
The Beacon’s owners are replacing all of the cinema complex’s original Dolby sound processors with Dolby’s latest 950 series equipment. The new equipment tunes each auditorium precisely with multiple microphones to bring the highest quality cinema sound that’s available. The new system has eight microphones instead of the standard one.
“The idea with the new system is that the sound waves become crisper, more cleaner I should say, because everything is hitting you at the same time,” said Brad Steckroth, Phoenix Theatres senior digital systems engineer. “Each channel has three separate speakers and we’re aligning those three separate speakers so the sound waves hit you at the same time.
“The best description I know of is glass shattering sounds like glass shattering,” Shackroth said. “It sounds like you’re really in the room when it’s shattering. That’s a very hard sound to reproduce.”
When the Beacon opened in November 2009, it was the only theater complex in the Berkshires to have both digital and 3-D capacity. The first Avatar film, also released in 2009, was one of the first movies ever shown at the Beacon and 13 years later is still the theater complex’s highest-grossing film.
Phoenix Theatres has owned the Beacon since 2018, and Jacobson said adding the new technology when the new Avatar film is coming out is a way to celebrate to recognize how well the original film did at the Beacon.
But there’s another reason Jacobson is so excited about the new technology coming to his Berkshire-based cinema complex.
“I’m just a sucker for cool stuff,” he said.